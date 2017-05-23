Maine Supreme Court finds ranked-choice voting law unconstitutional

The justices of the Maine Supreme Court listen to arguments about the constitutionality of ranked choice voting

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine's new ranked-choice voting law failed to pass constitutional muster with the state's highest court.

The justices of the Maine Supreme Court released an opinion on Tuesday concluding their review of the law by finding it "conflicts with the Maine Constitution."

In reaching their decision, the justices argued that the Ranked-Choice Voting Act represents the first time that the method of voting in state elections was changed by statute rather than a constitutional amendment. The differences between the application of the statue and the language of the Constitution created a situation described by the justices as "a looming uncertainty."

Maine voters passed a referendum last November calling for ranked-choice voting. But it was put before the Maine Supreme Court after constitutional questions were raised by Maine Senate President, the Maine Attorney General and others.

The Maine Constitution says elections are won by plurality, while ranked choice creates a mechanism to achieve a true majority.

