Down ballot municipal races

Voice of the voter (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Votes have been counted from Election Day 2017 in communities across Maine.

The following list will be updated as voting returns are received and processed. The selections with the highest vote totals are highlighted in italics. For races in which municipalities have indicated that more than one winner is accepted, all of the relevant selections will be italicized. Early tallies provided by election overseers are not official until they have been certified.

DAMARISCOTTA

SELECTMAN/ASSESSOR/OVERSEER OF THE POOR

Louis Abbotoni – 280

Catherine Blount – 184

Lorraine Faherty – 87

Elizabeth Printy – 66

Lawrence Sidelinger – 135

MORATORIUM ORDINANCE

Yes – 358

No -- 420

ELLSWORTH

CITY COUNCIL

Dale Hamilton – 850

Gene Lyons – 619

John Moore – 905

John Phillips – 829

LIBRARY TRUSTEE

Martha Nordstrom – 1,530

Spencer Patterson King – 1,310

SCHOOL BOARD

Brenda Thomas – 1,653

Rob Hudson -- 112

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

TOWN COUNCIL

Roxanne Frenette – 1,410

Jay Kelley – 1,626

Joseph Thornton – 1,413

RSU #23 DIRECTOR

Peter Flaherty – 1,908

Christopher LaSalle – 1,309

Christopher Prosser -- 949

SACO

MAYOR

Marston Lovell – 2,874

Donald Pilon – 2,021

CITY COUNCIL – WARD 1

Marshall Archer – 451

Matthew Dicianni – 244

SCARBOROUGH

TOWN COUNCIL

Shawn Babine – 2,929

Jean-Marie Caterina – 3,185

Timothy Downs – 2,142

Peter Hayes – 3,340

Benjamin Howard – 1,838

Katherine St. Clair – 2,497

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Rebel Douglas – 1,634

Hillory Durgin – 2,928

Leanne Kazilionis – 2,722

Christine McNally – 2,365

SANITARY DISTRICT TRUSTEES

Charles Anderson – 3,179

Judith Cavalero – 3,006

Jason Greenleaf – 3,702

Robert McSorley – 2,842

MUNICIPAL QUESTION 1

Yes – 3,466

No – 3,000

© 2017 WCSH-TV