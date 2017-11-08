Down ballot municipal races

(NEWS CENTER) -- Votes have been counted from Election Day 2017 in communities across Maine.
The following list will be updated as voting returns are received and processed. The selections with the highest vote totals are highlighted in italics. For races in which municipalities have indicated that more than one winner is accepted, all of the relevant selections will be italicized. Early tallies provided by election overseers are not official until they have been certified.
DAMARISCOTTA
SELECTMAN/ASSESSOR/OVERSEER OF THE POOR
Louis Abbotoni – 280
Catherine Blount – 184
Lorraine Faherty – 87
Elizabeth Printy – 66
Lawrence Sidelinger – 135
MORATORIUM ORDINANCE
Yes – 358
No -- 420
ELLSWORTH
CITY COUNCIL
Dale Hamilton – 850
Gene Lyons – 619
John Moore – 905
John Phillips – 829
LIBRARY TRUSTEE
Martha Nordstrom – 1,530
Spencer Patterson King – 1,310
SCHOOL BOARD
Brenda Thomas – 1,653
Rob Hudson -- 112
OLD ORCHARD BEACH
TOWN COUNCIL
Roxanne Frenette – 1,410
Jay Kelley – 1,626
Joseph Thornton – 1,413
RSU #23 DIRECTOR
Peter Flaherty – 1,908
Christopher LaSalle – 1,309
Christopher Prosser -- 949
SACO
MAYOR
Marston Lovell – 2,874
Donald Pilon – 2,021
CITY COUNCIL – WARD 1
Marshall Archer – 451
Matthew Dicianni – 244
SCARBOROUGH
TOWN COUNCIL
Shawn Babine – 2,929
Jean-Marie Caterina – 3,185
Timothy Downs – 2,142
Peter Hayes – 3,340
Benjamin Howard – 1,838
Katherine St. Clair – 2,497
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Rebel Douglas – 1,634
Hillory Durgin – 2,928
Leanne Kazilionis – 2,722
Christine McNally – 2,365
SANITARY DISTRICT TRUSTEES
Charles Anderson – 3,179
Judith Cavalero – 3,006
Jason Greenleaf – 3,702
Robert McSorley – 2,842
MUNICIPAL QUESTION 1
Yes – 3,466
No – 3,000
