Down ballot municipal races

M. Kmack , WCSH 7:49 AM. EST November 08, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Votes have been counted from Election Day 2017 in communities across Maine.

The following list will be updated as voting returns are received and processed. The selections with the highest vote totals are highlighted in italics. For races in which municipalities have indicated that more than one winner is accepted, all of the relevant selections will be italicized.  Early tallies provided by election overseers are not official until they have been certified.

 

DAMARISCOTTA

SELECTMAN/ASSESSOR/OVERSEER OF THE POOR
   Louis Abbotoni – 280
   Catherine Blount – 184
   Lorraine Faherty – 87
   Elizabeth Printy – 66
   Lawrence Sidelinger – 135

MORATORIUM ORDINANCE
   Yes – 358
   No -- 420

ELLSWORTH

CITY COUNCIL
   Dale Hamilton – 850
   Gene Lyons – 619
   John Moore – 905
   John Phillips – 829

LIBRARY TRUSTEE
   Martha Nordstrom – 1,530
   Spencer Patterson King – 1,310

SCHOOL BOARD
   Brenda Thomas – 1,653
   Rob Hudson -- 112

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

TOWN COUNCIL
   Roxanne Frenette – 1,410
   Jay Kelley – 1,626
   Joseph Thornton – 1,413

RSU #23 DIRECTOR
   Peter Flaherty – 1,908
   Christopher LaSalle – 1,309
   Christopher Prosser -- 949

SACO

MAYOR
   Marston Lovell – 2,874
   Donald Pilon – 2,021

CITY COUNCIL – WARD 1
   Marshall Archer – 451
   Matthew Dicianni – 244

SCARBOROUGH

TOWN COUNCIL
   Shawn Babine – 2,929
   Jean-Marie Caterina – 3,185
   Timothy Downs – 2,142
   Peter Hayes – 3,340
   Benjamin Howard – 1,838
   Katherine St. Clair – 2,497

BOARD OF EDUCATION
   Rebel Douglas – 1,634
   Hillory Durgin – 2,928
   Leanne Kazilionis – 2,722
   Christine McNally – 2,365

SANITARY DISTRICT TRUSTEES
   Charles Anderson – 3,179
   Judith Cavalero – 3,006
   Jason Greenleaf – 3,702
   Robert McSorley – 2,842

MUNICIPAL QUESTION 1
   Yes – 3,466
   No – 3,000

