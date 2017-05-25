Downeast prison may be saved from closing

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — There may be a reprieve for the prison in Washington County that Gov. LePage planned to close. The LePage administration has apparently decided to keep the Downeast Correctional Facility open, at least for a while longer.

Last Friday the administration delivered layoff notices to the 46 workers at the DCF, and this week began a process to release some inmates from several state corrections facilities to make room for those currently held at Downeast.

But Thursday morning in Augusta, after the House voted unanimously to support continued funding for the DCF, Republican leader Rep. Ken Fredette announced that LePage would submit a budget change order to keep Downeast open for another nine months.



"[T]he funding that will be proposed in the change package will be something to get them through the next nine months into the biennium," Rep. Fredette said, "then there would be a report back and what is the best plan for corrections facility in Maine?"

He would not say if public pressure led to the administration’s change of plan, but did say the process of closing Downeast "got to be more complicated than maybe anticipated."

Workers and their union representative said if LePage's plan is implemented it will provide some breathing room, but their jobs will still be at risk.

"But the problem is that still keeps our members on a yo-yo, not knowing what’s going to happen in February," said Jim Mackie of the AFSCME union, which represents the corrections workers.

Washington County legislators said they will continue to push for the Downeast Correctional Facility to be funded for the full two years of the new budget.

The governor’s press secretary said the proposed budget change to continue funding the DCF hasn’t been filed with the legislature yet, but said it could happen Friday.

