Collins to vote no on latest health care bill draft

(NEWS CENTER) — Sen. Susan Collins announced on Twitter Thursday she would again be voting no on a motion to proceed a Senate Republican health care bill.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., along with Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, rolled out the latest revised measure Thursday morning, a week before a possible do-or-die vote on whether to begin debating the bill.

"Still deep cuts to Medicaid in Senate bill," Sen. Collins wrote. "Will vote no on MTP. Ready to work w/ GOP & Dem colleagues to fix flaws in ACA."

Two weeks ago, Collins declared similar opposition to a preceding version from Senate GOP leadership, which ultimately contributed to McConnell pulling the legislation before it's initial vote.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also announced he would vote no on the procedural motion.

With uniformed opposition from Senate Democrats, having both Collins and Sen. Paul against the effort puts Senate Republican leadership in a tough spot — they need approval votes from 50 of the 52 GOP senators.

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah and Tim Scott of South Carolina all publicly said Thursday they hadn't decided whether to back McConnell's reworked bill.

