Collins says she'll vote no on motion to proceed GOP health care bill

(NEWS CENTER) — Sen. Susan Collins announced on Twitter Monday she would be voting no on a motion to proceed to debate on the Senate Republican health care bill, citing the release of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) score.

The motion to proceed is an initial procedural vote, meaning without it the bill is stalled.

In its report, the CBO said 22 million fewer people would have health care coverage by 2026 under the bill. The nonpartisan federal agency also said the bill would greatly increase the cost of health care for older people, estimating individuals over age 64 making $56,800 a year could see their premiums for a silver plan triple from $6,800 to $20,500.

"I want to work with my GOP & Dem colleagues to fix the flaws in ACA," Sen. Collins tweeted. "CBO analysis shows Senate bill won't do it. I will vote no on [a motion to proceed]."

In subsequent tweets, Collins specifically pointed out the CBO's analysis on people losing insurance, Medicaid cuts, and access to health care in rural areas.

"[The] Senate bill doesn't fix ACA problems for rural Maine. Our hospitals are already struggling," Collins tweeted. "1 in 5 Mainers are on Medicaid."

In an appearance on MSNBC's MTP Daily last Thursday, Sen. Collins told NBC News' Chuck Todd she "[could not] support a bill that is going to result in tens of millions of people losing their health insurance."

