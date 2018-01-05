Collins opposes plan to expand offshore oil drilling

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) leaves the U.S. Capitol building after a vote, on November 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans are poised to pass sweeping tax cuts as early as Friday. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, WCSH)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sources say the Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.

I continue to oppose efforts to open Maine’s coast to drilling, which poses significant risk to marine and coastal resources, our economy, and our way of life. I oppose the Department of the Interior‘s draft plan. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 5, 2018





The new five-year drilling plan could also open new areas of oil and gas exploration off the East Coast in places from Georgia to Maine, where drilling has been blocked for decades.



The Interior Department is set to announce the plan Thursday. Two sources described the plan on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it before its release.

After holding a forum on tax policy with Ivanka Trump in Maine in Nov. 2017, Sen. Susan Collins went on to support the administration's tax reform plan. But on issues like health care and offshore oil drilling, she has stood against the White House (Photo: NEWS CENTER)





It's the most expansive offshore drilling proposal in decades and comes in response to President Donald Trump's executive order in April encouraging more drilling rights in federal waters.

