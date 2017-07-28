Collins: It's time for bipartisan approach on health care

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI) (L) and Susan Collins (R-ME) head for the Senate Floor for a vote at the U.S. Capitol July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says Democrats made a mistake in ramming the Affordable Care Act through without a single Republican vote seven years ago. The Republican says she doesn't want her party to do the same thing.



Collins and fellow Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted "no" early Friday on the GOP's latest effort to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care reform law. Their votes killed the legislation.



Collins is urging both parties to work together through the committee process going forward.



Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine is praising the three Republicans for showing courage. He says in a statement that "it's easy to stand up to your opponents, but it's hard to stand up to your friends."

