State House hearing on protecting Maine climate change 'doubters'

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- A bill that would prohibit discriminating against people based on their beliefs about climate change is up for a hearing in the Maine state capital.

Republican Rep. Larry Lockman says his bill would prohibit the state from favoring or penalizing a person based on how they feel about climate change. It's up for a hearing on Thursday before the Legislature's Committee on Judiciary.

Lockman says climate change doubters get treated like "heretics" and they deserve to be protected. He also says his bill would protect people who feel strongly that climate change is real.

Peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists say that the world is warming from man-made forces.

Democrats and environmental groups in Maine say they will fight the proposal, which was referred to committee in March.

