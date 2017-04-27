WCSH
Bill would require welfare to be used only in Maine

WCSH 7:37 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER) -- Lawmakers are hearing a bill Thursday that would require Maine welfare benefits to be used only in the state of Maine.

Senator Eric Brakey, the bill's sponsor, said millions of welfare money is spent on EBT transactions outside of the state. He said welfare should go to Mainers who are poor and can't afford a vacation outside of Maine or the U.S.

 

