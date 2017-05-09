Bill would put help more immigrants into Maine workforce

Maine State House

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Could Maine's growing immigrant community help solve the state's workforce problems?

Sen. Roger Katz (R-Augusta) is asking the Legislature to support funding for a new, cabinet-level Office of New Mainers, to lead efforts to recruit and train more immigrants to work for Maine businesses. There is increasing concern about the state's aging workforce and a relative shortage of young people to fill current and future job openings.

Katz' bill calls for improving and expanding English language training for immigrants through adult ed. programs and other means. Katz told reporters Tuesday the language skills and workplace cultural skills are the primary obstacles to immigrants seeking employment. There would also be additional job skill training.

Katz said his bill carries a proposed cost of about $2 million dollars, but that the program could be adapted to the amount of money available.

John Dorrer, a labor consultant who lives in Maine, said recent statistics showed 1,000 immigrants in Maine are currently looking for jobs, at a time when many businesses are struggling to find workers. He, too, said language skills are the biggest obstacle those people finding work.

Katz' bill will have a public hearing Tuesday morning in Augusta.

