Bill would give parents money for home schooling, tuition

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Legislators will consider a bill to give parents state money they can use for their children's education outside of the public school system.

Republican Rep. Jeffrey Hanley's bill is set for a public hearing Monday.

His bill would have the Treasurer of State direct 90 percent of a state subsidy for a child's education into a savings account.

That child's parent or legal guardian could use that money for tuition, textbooks and transportation for private school, distance learning programs and any accredited educational tutor.

The law would require periodic review of such programs to make sure they're providing educational services.

Leftover money could be used for higher education costs.

The bill's co-sponsors include Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau.

This year, legislators in Iowa proposed similar education savings accounts.