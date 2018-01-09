Bill to help family caregivers is headed to president's desk

Caretaker talking to senior woman at home (Photo: Maskot, Copyright Maskot Bildbyrå)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A proposal sponsored by Republican Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to provide support for the nation's family caregivers is headed to the president's desk.



The RAISE Family Caregivers Act would direct the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a strategy to help the more than 40 million family caregivers. The goal is to provide them with information and resources to help ease their burden.



Collins introduced the Senate version of the bill with Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Collins says family caregivers play an essential role in society "by dedicating time and attention and making countless personal and financial sacrifices to care for their loved ones."



The proposal enjoyed broad bipartisan support. AARP advocacy officer Nancy LeaMond calls family caregivers "the backbone of our care system in America."

