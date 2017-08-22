Bennett won't run for governor

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) —The list of potential Republican candidates for governor is shorter.

Former Maine GOP chairman and state Senate President Rick Bennett said Tuesday he will not run for governor.

There had been considerable speculation among party members and political observers that Bennett would get into the race. However, he ended that speculation Tuesday, saying he has decided to focus on growing his business and supporting his children in college, so will not make a run for the Blaine House.

Former DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew is the only announced Republican candidate so far.

Bennett said there are several other Republican considering a run for governor.

Sen. Susan Collins said last week she had still not decided whether she will enter the race.

