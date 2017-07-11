Ban on mini booze bottle sales fails to get panel approval

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage's proposed prohibition on miniature booze sales is dead after a key vote from the state's liquor commission.

The Louisiana-based producer of the Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and industry groups fought against the Republican governor's proposed prohibition on in-state sales of 50-milliliter alcohol bottles.

The LePage-appointed liquor commission voted 3-1 Tuesday to maintain the status quo.

The alcohol company Sazerac called the proposal politically motivated and lacking evidence.

Sazerac threatened to reconsider a planned expansion of its Lewiston plant.

The fight began when LePage unsuccessfully opposed a Democrat's amended bill to reduce littering by adding a five-cent bottle deposit to the tiny liquor bottles.

LePage first said the bill would increase state redemption costs and later said it didn't do enough to combat drunken driving.

