ACLU of Maine sues Gov. LePage over 'Facebook censorship'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Maine accuses Gov. LePage of censoring his official Facebook page.

This comes after the nonprofit alleges two Maine women had their comments deleted from the "Paul LePage, Maine's Governor" Facebook page and profiles blocked.

According to the ACLU, Gov. LePage uses the page in his official capacity to perform government business, and "blocking people from the page who disagree with the governor constitutes viewpoint discrimination and government censorship in violation of the U.S. and Maine constrictions."

