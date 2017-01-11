Elementary class inspires hedgehog bill in Augusta

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — For all the serious bills that the new Maine Legislature is taking up, there are a few that seem a bit quirky at first glance.

One is LD 938, "To Allow the Unlicensed Ownership of Hedgehogs as Pets."

Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, brought it forward, and he says the idea came from sixth graders at an elementary school in Mechanic Falls.

Sen. Brakey says the way the laws in Maine stand right now, owning a hedgehog as a pet requires the same permits and fees as having a tiger. This bill allows hedgehogs to be kept as pets without the fees.

It may not be the most important bill the Legislature takes up this session, but Brakey says it shows local kids that their ideas are valued, and gives them something to follow as it goes through the legislative process.

