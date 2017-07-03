Police: Vehicle Strikes Group of Pedestrians in East Boston

Courtesy: NECN/NBC Boston

A vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday in East Boston, state police confirm.



According to NECN, the initial reports indicate that the vehicle hit the victims on Porter Street, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio.



There were serious injuries in the crash.



Porter Street is in the vicinity of Logan International Airport.



No further information was immediately available.



NBC Boston has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for more as this story develops.

