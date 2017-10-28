Police: Tons of unwanted drugs are now safely off the streets.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—For many people today was a good day to clean out their medicine cabinet. That’s because law enforcement agencies around the state hosted a Prescription Drug Take Back program.

The event allows people to throw out unwanted or expired prescription drugs. The Penobscot Sheriff’s Department and Bangor police held an event in the Airport Mall Parking Lot.

Bangor Police Community Relations Officer, Daniel Gastia said this is a great way to get the unwanted drugs off the street and disposed of safely. Gastia said, "We will have over 5 hundred pounds of medications that are gone and gone through and disposed of after today so it really ends up being a great event.

The Prescription Drug Take Back program is held twice a year in the spring and the fall.

