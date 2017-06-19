Police ask for public's help in finding 'hydrated highwayman'

Man who broke into Sea Dog Brewing Co in Bangor and stole some beer. Ctsy Bangor Police

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Bangor Police are looking for a man they say broke into the Sea Dog Brewing Company and stole some beers over the weekend.

Man who broke into Sea Dog Brewing Co in Bangor and stole some beer. Ctsy Bangor Police

In a tongue and cheek style, Bangor police took to their Facebook page to scold the man for stealing the beers calling him the "hydrated highwayman".

Caught on a security camera the man who broke into Sea Dog Brewing Co in Bangor and stole some beer. Ctsy Bangor Police

The police grabbed images from a security camera of Saturday night showing the man in the restaurant and outside it.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying him, they ask people to notify Officer Farrer at david.farrar@bangormaine.gov or call their anonymous tip-line at 947-7384 Option #6.

© 2017 WCSH-TV