WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Police arrest suspect who fled chase ending in Palmyra cornfield

NEWS CENTER , WLBZ 2:54 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

DIXMONT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The suspect involved in a Sept. 21 police chase that ended in a Palmyra cornfield was arrested Friday.

Man on the run after police chase ends in cornfield

According to the agency's Instagram, Maine State Police issued a search and arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jesse Weeman, who was located at his residence in Dixmont and taken into custody without issue.

Weeman has not yet been charged. He's being held at Somerset County Jail.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories