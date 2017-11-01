Police arrest 2, seize nearly 30 grams of fentanyl in Fairfield bust

L-R: Justin Beauchesne, Kristi Vigue (Photo: Somerset County Sheriff's Office)

FAIRFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man and a woman with New Hampshire connections were arrested Tuesday following a drug bust in Fairfield that resulted in the seizure of nearly 30 grams of fentanyl.

State, county and local law enforcement entered the home of Katherine Hooper and Justin Beauchesne at about 10:30 a.m. without incident and found three people inside, according to Somerset County's sheriff.



Sheriff Dale Lancaster said a search of 5 Cardinal Dr and property found 28.95 grams of fentanyl powder, about $2,500 in cash, digital scales, drug-related documentation, numerous illegally possessed controlled pills and drug-related paraphernalia.

Total street value of the seized drugs was estimated at $5,600, and the amount of fentanyl seized equates to more than 280 doses, or "bags."

Deputies arrested Beauchesne, 35, of Fairfield and New Hampshire and Kristi Vigue, 26, of New Hampshire were both arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Beauchesne was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in a scheduled W drug and Class C possession of a scheduled W drug. Charges were aggravated due to prior felony-related convictions in New Hampshire.

Vigue was charged with Class B trafficking in a scheduled W drug and Class C possession of a scheduled W drug.

Sheriff Lancaster said additional charges against the pair are possible.

Beauchesne and Vigue were taken to Somerset County Jail and their bails were set at $20,000 cash and $10,000 cash, respectively.

"This search warrant was obtained after a monthslong investigation into heroin and fentanyl being brought to Maine from out of state and sold in the Somerset County area," Lancaster said. "The investigation is continuing and charges may be forthcoming against others involved in this drug trafficking investigation."

