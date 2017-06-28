WCSH
Pipe bursts, washes out Ellsworth road following lightning storm

Chris Facchini, WLBZ 7:25 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --  A powerful Lightning storm moving through Ellsworth Wednesday afternoon maybe to blame for a washed out road.   Public Works officials say an 8 inch water main buckled and caused a section of Forest Street to collapse.  A small section of the road was closed Tuesday afternoon while repairs were underway. Public Works Director Larry Wilson believes a nearby lightning strike may have been what caused the pipe to burst.

"It was an 8 inch water main with 500,000 gallons of water behind it across street by the high school. (It) probably took out a couple hundred thousand gallons of water  before I got it shut off,"  Wilson said.

Three homes at the end of Forest Street lost water as a result of the burst pipe.   Public works officials estimated that they would have their water restored later Thursday evening.  Repairs to the road will begin tomorrow.

