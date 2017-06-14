Phish drummer elected to Lincolnville select board

Jon Fishman (Photo: Scott Gries, 2004 Getty Images)

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER)--The newest selectman in Lincolnville really knows how to drum up votes. Jon Fishman, the drummer for the band 'Phish,' has won election to the five member select- board.

His wife is already a member of the school board.

And Fishman is not the only familiar name to win a seat in Lincolnville yesterday. The second place finisher for the two vacant seats was Josh Gerritsen, a designer, and filmmaker who is also the son of well-known novelist Tess Gerritsen.

