Person lifeflighted after incident involving tractor in Lagrange

LAGRANGE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A person was evacuated Monday night via LifeFlight following an incident involving a tractor in Lagrange.

A Penobscot County dispatcher described the event as "a person vs. tractor collision," and said a deputy was en route to the scene.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. near Smith Road.

