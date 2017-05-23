Person lifeflighted after incident involving tractor in Lagrange

LAGRANGE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A person was evacuated Monday night via LifeFlight following an incident involving a tractor in Lagrange.
A Penobscot County dispatcher described the event as "a person vs. tractor collision," and said a deputy was en route to the scene.
The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. near Smith Road.
Updates to follow as more information becomes available.
© 2017 WLBZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs