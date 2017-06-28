shooting investigation

WINN, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported accidental shooting of a 20-month-old female in the town of Winn. According to Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton, the incident happened Monday evening at the family’s home.

Morton says the child was taken to the Lincoln hospital by a family member and later transferred by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries. He says they know who is involved in the incident and they are cooperating with investigators.

Morton says the incident remains an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV