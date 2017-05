Shot fired investigation at Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro (Photo: WFMY News 2)

ALTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 1-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday near Alton Elementary School, an officer confirmed on scene.

Few details were immediately available concerning how the incident occurred.

Alton Elementary is part of RSU #34.

NEWS CENTER's Tennyson Coleman is en route to the scene and will provide updates on Twitter.

