Sign up for Make A Difference Day: Oct. 28

(NEWS CENTER) — Volunteers across the country will unite for Make A Difference Day on Oct. 28, including right here in Maine. This annual event is one of the largest single days of service nationwide.

NEWS CENTER is partnering with World of Change on Meet A Difference Day. Volunteers at ChangeFest will be working on projects provided by World of Change's nonprofit partners and include packing bags with food and painting furniture along with projects that will help the community.

ChangeFest will take place at L.L.Bean in Freeport from noon to 6 p.m. and at the L.L.Bean Outlet Store in Bangor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hope of ChangeFest is to inspire community gathering while engaging festivalgoers through sensory imagery, activity and connectivity. Along with the service projects, World of Change is attempting to set a world record of change collected in one place, with 100 percent of the change being distributed to its nonprofit partners.

It's easy to sign up and get involved. Visit www.makeadifferenceday.com to find a project near you.

One day can make a difference and one person can make difference. Thank you for giving back to our community,

© 2017 WCSH-TV