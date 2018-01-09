Project Heat Telethon 2018

We're not even a third of a way through winter, yet temperatures have been brutally cold. To make matters worse, fuel prices are up and the costs for basic needs, like rent and food, continue to rise.

This combination leaves each of the nearly 162,000 Mainers living in poverty with a difficult decision to make — choosing whether to pay for heat, housing and/or food.

Let's all help put an end to these circumstances.

NEWS CENTER Maine's 2018 Project Heat telethon is Thursday, Jan. 18. Talent and staff will take your donation calls from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., working to raise funds for Keep ME Warm.

Keep ME Warm — a statewide charitable partnership created in 2008 that consists of the 10 United Ways in Maine and the 10 Community Action Programs (CAPs) — provides assistance for Mainers who find it difficult to pay their heating bills and stay warm during the cold months, especially those on fixed incomes like seniors.

Last year, Keep ME Warm raised $148,550, enough to provide more than 654 Maine households with 100 gallons of emergency heating assistance.

All proceeds from Project Heat benefit the Keep ME Warm fund.

