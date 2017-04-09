ALBION, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Hart-to-Hart Farm and Education Center hosted its first "Shine On Cass Easter Egg Hunt" on Sunday in Albion in memory of Cassidy Charette, an Oakland teen who died in a hayride accident in 2014. Children of all ages came prepared with their own baskets, ready to find and gather Easter eggs hidden throughout the farm. Among the eggs were 10 special golden eggs that, if found, could be redeemed for a prize.

The farm also provided a petting zoo complete with baby goats, calves, sheep, chicks, and bunnies. The children also enjoyed face painting, spring crafts, a variety of games and an opportunity to take a photo with the Easter bunny.

The Hart-to-Hart Farm is a family owned and operated organic dairy farm that offers educational programs for children, adults, and families. Charette was a long-time summer camper there, and in 2015, with the help of the community, owners Linda and Doug Hartpkof built an outdoor, three-season kitchen for educational programs called "Cassidy's Kitchen."

Molly Calkins knew Charette from the day she was born and always looked at her like an older sister. She said that she was so happy to see so many people that had never even met Charette come together for the cause. She also said that her favorite thing about Charette was her laugh. "It was just so contagious," said Calkins.

Families brought various pet items like dog and cat food to be donated in Cassidy's memory to the Waterville Area Humane Society, where Charette was a volunteer.

