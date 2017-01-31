Mom who lost son offers support to family of turnpike crash victim

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - When a crash on the Maine Turnpike killed two people in November, the news hit hard for a mother from South Portland who suffered a similar loss.

One of the people killed in that crash was 5-year old Wyatt Frost. In 2011, Christina Mahaney also lost her son in a crash involving a truck. He too was 5-years old.

“It’s tough to get up every day and not have one of your children", she said.

It was also tough for her to hear the news that another child was killed in a crash involving a truck.

“I cried, I just… because i know. You’re getting up, she sent him off to school that morning. You don’t know when your last moment is going to be”, she said.

Memories flooded back of the horrible night a crash took her son’s life. It was a hot summer night. 5-year old Liam came downstairs to sleep on the couch and stay cool. A truck hauling logs slammed into their home in Jackman, dumping its load inside.

“Things were falling, things were falling on me and when it all came to an end I just sat there. I literally thought I was dreaming”, she said.

It was no dream. Christina’s worst fear was about to become true. A bright, happy little boy was gone. All that’s left for Christina are photos and memories. She now finds comfort in helping others. She recently reached out to Jenna Frost, the mother of the boy killed in the turnpike crash.

“I tell her all the time I’m there for her. I just feel it’s important that she knows she’s not alone and I will stand behind her”, she said.

The driver of the truck that crashed into the car carrying Wyatt Frost, John Kamau, was not permitted to drive across state lines into Maine and his trucking company has since been shut down for safety violations. Christina Mahaney hopes the law comes down hard on him.

The driver who caused her son’s death, Christian Cloutier, was never charged. He apparently fell asleep. Christina reached out to him in an attempt to find some closure. He refused to speak with her.

“I guess I just wanted him to see I forgave him and it would give me that sense of peace to some degree. I don’t have it”, she said.

That was a few years ago. Christina says she now has no interest in talking with him. She’d rather spend her time helping other families and working to try to improve truck safety. She now works with the Truck Safety Coalition. Click here to learn more about the coalition and its mission.

