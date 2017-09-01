Million Meals For Maine: Gray Community Food Pantry

(NEWS CENTER)-- The giant problem of food insecurity is why we are launching NEWS CENTER's Million Meals for Maine Campaign.

Our goal is to raise enough money to help the Good Shepherd Food Bank supply one-million-meals to Mainers, and carve a path towards ending food insecurity in our state. For some context -- a one-dollar donation helps provide four meals.

Please make sure you spread the word!

