Donate to NEWS CENTER's Feed Maine

One equals four! For every $1 you give to the NEWS CENTER Million Meals for Maine project, Good Shepherd Food Bank can distribute 4 meals to hungry people.

Hunger in Maine can be solved

Our state has plenty of food. The problem comes down to getting the food to the people in need, but it takes public and private sector partnerships to pull it off. Plus, it takes individuals donating food, contributing money, and volunteering their time.

Good Shepherd Food Bank distributes millions of pounds of food and grocery products to all 16 counties in Maine through more than 400 nonprofit partner agencies operating on the front lines of hunger relief. By partnering with Good Shepherd Food Bank, these local pantries, meal sites, senior centers, and schools can stretch their limited budgets and provide even more relief for the people they serve.

Good Shepherd Food Bank is also actively involved in nutrition education programs, teaching people how to buy healthy food on a budget and prepare meals at home, and advocacy efforts to find long-term solutions to hunger.

