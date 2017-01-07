Maine teen commemorated with annual ski competition.

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

KENTS HILLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Kents Hill has a rich skiing tradition among students and alumni. The strength and comradery built on the slopes helps propel the annual ski competition in the memory of Marlee Johnston.

Tragically, Marlee died after being attacked by a neighbor she had befriended in 2005.

"After we lost Marlee our son came up with idea of having this race. He was attending Kents Hill School we went through the junior program here, Marlee loved to ski and rather than just mourn her death we wanted to celebrate her life and she loved to be outdoors she loved to ski, she loved bright colors and she would really enjoy today," reflected Marlee's father Ted.

