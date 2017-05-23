Inspiring Educator: Joe Mason

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Joe Mason, a custodial staff member at Asa C. Adams School in Orono.

"Whatever I'm doing can wait," Mason said. "The excitement that they have when they are getting ready to share something that they created – it's tremendous. I like to take part in that."

Asa C. Adams School is part of RSU 26.

© 2017 WCSH-TV