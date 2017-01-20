Inspiring Educator: Melissa Knight & Kim Proctor

R-L: Melissa Knight and Kim Proctor (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WEST NEWFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Maine Education Association Inspiring Educators from Dec. 27 were Melissa Knight and Kim Proctor of RSU #57's Line Elementary School.

Knight is a third grade teacher and Proctor teaches fourth grade.

Both were nominated by Superintendent Larry Malone, who says, "Melissa and Kim were the driving forces behind starting a school within a school model for Line Elementary.

"Using research, grit and determination, they helped guide the focus to multi-age learning in a team setting for grades 1-5 for some students at [Line]," Malone says. "Because of their drive, a strand of students has been established and working on multi-age thematic units and combined recess and lunch."

