Inspiring Educator: Liz Cook

LEEDS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Liz Cook of Leeds Central School in Leeds.

Cook is a guidance counselor.

Her nominators said Cook has helped the school put things in place for students that are helping to change lives, despite the school being in a very rural area.

They said Cook did the following at the MSAD 52 school…

► Started a backpack program to feed kids who apply over the weekend and when school is not in session, working with area agencies to keep it sustainable

►Coordinated with a local senior center to bring in a school "foster grandparent" to read with kids, play games with them and have lunch with the kids, benefiting bot the kids and volunteer grandparent

► Worked with a local medical facility, volunteering many hours after school to inform parents and help them enroll their kids in health insurance their families had previously lost

► Helped in getting kids dental care

