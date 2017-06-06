Inspiring Educator: Heather Casoria

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Heather Casoria, a French teacher at Waterville High School.

"You got to make it entertaining," Casoria said. "[Students] can't just sit there and drill grammar and fill in the blanks. They have to be up moving around and talking to each other and playing games. I play a lot of games."

Casoria said she puts the education in her students' hands, giving them the chance to run a game or to give a presentation. She feels that's the most powerful way for them to learn.

"I became a teacher because I had a teacher that inspired me," she said. "He was actually my French teacher, and he pushed me to explore what it was like to teach."

Casoria said she finds as many ways, creatively, to reach as many different kids.

"See them every day and asking them how they are doing in other classes, not just French," she said. "I feel like have I created bonds with them and this is the most important. That keeps them pursuing it and being more successful in college."

© 2017 WCSH-TV