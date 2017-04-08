Close Hike for the Homeless outreach event held in Bangor Hike for the Homeless outreach event held in Bangor. WCSH 9:06 PM. EDT April 08, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Saying Goodbye to TJ WX team remembers TJ Tom's "weather buddies" Tom Johnston Sunday River NEWSROOM part 3 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NOW: Kevin Mannix Suicide loss and prevention Tom Johnston missing report Saying goodbye to a friend More Stories "Thunder" will shine in our hearts, family releases… Apr. 8, 2017, 10:51 p.m. Shooting suspect found dead after standoff Apr. 8, 2017, 2:11 p.m. To Tom, with love, from all of us. Apr. 7, 2017, 6:17 p.m.