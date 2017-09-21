Let's raise enough money to serve a million meals to Mainers!

(NEWS CENTER) - Can we raise enough money to serve a million meals to people in Maine who are hungry or food insecure? We're sure going to try.

Kristen Miale, the president of the Good Shepherd Food Bank, joined us on 207 as we discussed the incredible need that exists in our state. Currently, Maine ranks seventh in hunger and food insecurity, and first in New England. Hundreds of thousands of people are in need.

For much more information about the staggering numbers that exist and how you can help, go to our website at http://www.wcsh6.com/news/outreach/feed-maine/hunger-in-maine/475157212

