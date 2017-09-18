Feed Maine: How things work at the Gray Community Food Pantry

(NEWS CENTER)-- On the 1st and 3rd Friday of each month, things are pretty busy at the Gray Community Food Pantry. Those are the days when volunteers line up inside the building to sort and distribute food and the days the people show up early in the morning to get their spot in line for food.

It's one of the hundreds of food pantry's in the state that do their part in helping with a major issue in Maine which is food insecurity. We went for a walk inside to see how things work.



For more information on how you can get involved in helping the hungry in Maine, please click here:

http://www.wcsh6.com/features/feed-maine

© 2017 WCSH-TV