'Cooking Matters' helps Mainers make healthy choices

(NEWS CENTER) -- More than 200,000 Mainers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's why NEWS CENTER has partnered with the Good Shepherd Food Bank to help put an end to hunger in Maine.

Our Feed Maine Campaign raises money for the Good Shepherd food bank, and highlights the work being done to make sure everyone in our state has enough to eat.

This month, NEWS CENTER's Jessica Gagne learned about the Cooking Matters program.

Cooking Matters is a state-wide program that offers free, healthy cooking classes to people on a limited budget. It also helps people to shop smart and make good choices at the grocery store, while not breaking the bank.

"Often we hear that more nutritious foods cost more," says Courtney Kennedy, Nutritionist with Good Shepherd Food Bank. "What we try to do is break that myth in cooking matters and teach people how to cook healthy and affordable meals."

Since it came to Maine in 2010, Cooking Matters has grown to provide 210 class sessions a year. Sessions are offered at no charge to adults, parents, families, teens and child care providers.

Hannaford provides the groceries for the Cooking Matters classes, and also gives participants some ingredients to take home with them.

The money you donate to Good Shepherd Food Bank during our Feed Maine Campaign helps to fund programs like Cooking Matters.

To donate, please go to www.feedmaine.com.

If you'd like to take a cooking matters course, contact Good Shepherd Food Bank.

© 2017 WCSH-TV