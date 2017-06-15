Family creates Donate Life license plate effort in honor of lost brother

(Photo: Multiple Sources)

(NEWS CENTER) -- There could be license plates that support organ donation awareness at Maine BMVs sometime soon.

A new 'Donate Life' style plate is being promoted in a push to have it join the state collection. The Maine Donate Life License Plate effort is being led by Mainer Mike Shaw, his family, and his widowed sister-in-law Zann Reynolds.

The campaign for new plates is meant to raise awareness about Mainers who need, and have benefited from, organ transplants.

According to the Mission For Matt section of their website, the Shaw brothers were compatible to participate in a Living Donor Transplant Surgery after Matt had been struggling with liver disease for over a decade. After a successful transplant, Matt Shaw was able to live fully for another 9-years before disease returned.

Besides having more time for himself, Matt was able to spend more time with his family, Mike's children and meet the love of his life, Zann.

The goal of these plates is to raise attention and pay respect to the "immeasurable impact" that organ donation has among us all.

30 other states have similar license plates available. The pre-order threshold for Maine Secretary of State Dunlap to approve the new plates is 2,000.

