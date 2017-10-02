Dempsey Challenge 2016: Restoring Hope

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The 2016 Dempsey Challenge kicked off Saturday morning at Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston
The weekend-long event raises money and awareness for the Dempsey Center, an environment where a team of oncology professionals improves the healing experience for anyone impacted by cancer. According to the organization's website: “The Dempsey Challenge champions a spirit of celebration and culture of paying it forward.”
Thousands of people came out from all over the world to challenge themselves and spread a message of hope on Saturday.
The Dempsey Challenge Schedule:
• Cycle: 10, 25, 50, 70, and 100 miles
• 140+ mile Two-Day Ride presented by L.L. Bean
• Run/Walk: 5K (3.1 miles), and 10K (6.2 miles)
• Free, family-friendly Festival in the Park, open to the public
• Music Festival, free and open to the public
• Kids’ Fun Run & Family Ride, free, please pre-register
• Survivor Walk, free, no pre-registration required
The Dempsey Center team said they provide support that compliments treatment, supports caregivers, patients, and their families.
A few of those services include aromatherapy, led by Osteopathic Family Physician Josephine Conte, DO. She uses essential oils that have been extracted from plants (flowers, herbs, fruit, trees) to improve the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of her patients. Yoga is another service offered at the center, teaches breathing practices, movement, and sound to help soothe and balance the body and mind. It’s led by Yoga teacher, mentor, and cancer survivor Kat Larsen.
Cooking classes offer nutrition education and health promotion. Coordinator Ellen Shrader teaches how to prepare meals that are healthy, tasty, and low in cost. Meditation is another service that is offered to participants. The Dempsey Center invites the public to come in for a tour to learn about all the programs and services offered at the Center.
