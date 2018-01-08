Buddy to Buddy: Sarah's Story

WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Sarah Emerson is not one to sit around. On the contrary. She loves to be on the go, and is a passionate runner. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she knew it would slow her down, but she was determined not to let it stop her.

In August, the day after her 15th round of chemotherapy, Sarah competed in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth wearing a sign on her back that read “I had chemo yesterday. You can do this.” You can watch a video of her inspiring run produced by her friend Greg Emerson (no relation) here:

>>RELATED - I am the Storm

Be sure to watch our Buddy to Buddy Report with Sarah on Tuesday (1/9) on The Morning Report at 6:00 a.m. to hear some of the other ways she seized the moment and lived her life to the fullest even while fighting a life threatening disease. We'll also tell you about her latest running ambition, and how she's using it to help children with cancer.

© 2018 WCSH-TV