Nominate an outstanding volunteer in your community

(NEWS CENTER) — Who inspires you? Do you know a volunteer who is helping to make your community a better place? Nominate them for this year’s 6 Who Care Awards here.

6 Who Care is a one of a kind opportunity to honor those volunteers that make a difference in our community. These volunteers could be neighbors or friends of yours. They are people that go about their day never expecting a thank you for the things they do.

NEWS CENTER partners with United Way of Greater Portland and our sponsors, TD Bank and Dead River Company, to honor the volunteers who see a need in our communities and fill it with care and dedication.

There will be six award winners this year for the 2017 6 Who Care Awards.

Four volunteers will be chosen for a 6 Who Care Award; one agency will be chosen for our Agency of Distinction. One volunteer will be chosen for our Mary Rines Thompson award, who epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism.

Winners will be honored on Monday October 16, 2017 at the 6 Who Care Award Ceremony.

Nomination Deadline is 5 p.m. July 18, 2017.

