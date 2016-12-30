(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- How many 16-year-olds have a bucket list?

Not many, right?

Well, Sydney Waitt from Kennebunk does.

It's not morbid, she just has a lot she wants to do and see in this world. So, she made out a list.

That was even before she was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. As you can imagine, the diagnosis shook her family to the core.

But Sydney has been positive and resilient through her surgery and seemingly endless rounds of chemo. She only missed one day of school.

And when The Make-A-Wish Foundation came calling to grant her a wish, Sydney didn't need to belabor the decision, she just went to the top of her bucket list.

Sidney has always wanted to go to Italy.

The family of four got to go over Thanksgiving. The trip was the most positive of distractions and now provides the most wonderful of memories.

The way kids look forward to their wishes can be a real game changer in their recovery. Maine's Make-A-Wish grants a child's wish every 5 days.

It could also use volunteers and donations.

