Orono Police, Fire rally around mom and little girl after fire destroys home

Courtesy: Glenburn Fire Dept.

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Members of the Orono Police and Fire Departments and the community are rallying around a mom and her little girl after a fire destroyed their home before the holiday.

The early-morning fire broke out at 21 Myrtle Street just around 3 o’clock Saturday. The family and their dogs made it out safely, according to fire officials.

Now that the mother and her 3-year-old daughter are staying in a hotel for Christmas, firefighters and police officers in town stepped up to collect money and gifts to ensure they could still celebrate the holiday.

Orono Police Department posted to its Facebook page to thank everyone who has helped already.

We are so grateful for everyone who has donated to the mother and daughter who lost their house last night in a fire. We’ve had so many people step up and donate. Right now, there is limited access to bank accounts and the family is in a hotel so they are unable to cook. I was told restaurant gift cards and gift cards in general may be best at this point since so many have donated This is what Christmas is all about and with all of your help, you've made a tragic situation that much easier. Thank you all so much!

Orono Fire Department took to Twitter, writing “FYI # Orono, you are amazing!!! Thank you for all the donations to help the family that lost their home this morning to fire."

Police tell NEWS CENTER the family is still in need of supplies including food, clothes and blankets.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating.

If you would like to help, you can email Orono Police Officer Cameron Barrieau at cbarrieau@orono.org or Officer Courtney James at cjames@orono.com or call (207) 866-4000.

