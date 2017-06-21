WCSH
Close

One man is dead after an explosion in Lincoln.

Bob Evans, WLBZ 9:19 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

LINCOLN, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—One man is dead after an explosion on the Stanhope Mill Road in Lincoln. We are told they several agencies are responding. NEWS CENTER has a crew on the way. More details when they become available. 

© 2017 WLBZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories