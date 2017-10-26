One man arrested after two men were shot near apple orchard in Bucksport

Cory Turcotte was arrested charged with shooting two men in Bucksport on October 25. (Photo: McEvoy, Beth)

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Bucksport have arrested a man for shooting two others Wednesday night, Oct. 25.

Police say 26 year-old Cory Turcotte shot two men in a parking lot around 8:30 p.m near Wright's Orchard off Route 46 or Duck Cove Road, within a quarter-mile from Hancock Pond.

Cory Turcotte was arrested charged with shooting two men in Bucksport on October 25. (Photo: McEvoy, Beth)

The two men who were shot were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

While police continue to investigate exactly what happened, Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan told NEWS CENTER the shooting was "possibly drug related".

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

He said the men had a "pre-arranged meeting" and saidit was an isolated incident and that the public was never in danger.

Turcotte is being held at the Hancock County Jail and being charged with aggravated assault.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV