One dead, one injured in officer involved shooting in Belgrade.

UPDATE: Police have identified the 65 year-old who died on Saturday in an officer involved shooting as Roger Bubar.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Bubar died from a gunshot wound. His son, Scott Bubar, 40, was wounded and is recovering in the hospital from a single gunshot wound.

Sgt. Jacob Pierce of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is reported to have shot back when fired upon outside the Roger Bubar residence on the Oakland Road in Belgrade in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, while responding to a disturbance call at that residence.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

BELGRADE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in Belgrade officials said.

According to the Kennebec Journal police say one person was killed and another injured.

It happened at a mobile home on Oakland road around 9:30 p.m on Saturday.

Neighbors told our reporters they heard yelling and gun shots before officers arrived. One woman who called 9-1-1 says the people involved were being loud and belligerent. Witnesses also say they heard more gunshots after officers were on the scene.

Neighbors say, once officers arrived, they were told to shelter in place until early Saturday morning.

The names of those involved have yet to be announced. Officials say this investigation is ongoing.



The Attorney General's office is investigating because an officer discharged a gun.

